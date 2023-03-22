A man arrested in relation to recent explosions in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A person of interest has been arrested in relation to recent explosions in South Sacramento that resulted in property damage, according to Sacramento Police Department.

Together with other local agencies, including Elk Grove Police Department, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, and FBI Sacramento, a search warrant was served at the home of the suspect, who was identified as 61-year-old Robert Ziganto.

Ziganto was arrested on charges related to possessing and manufacturing an explosive device, and is now booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Investigations are ongoing and the Sacramento Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357. You can also submit an anonymous tip using the free "P3 Tips" app.