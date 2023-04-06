A major accident resulted in four injured people and a road closure

CARMICHAEL -- Four people were injured in a major multi-vehicle accident that resulted in the closure of a road.

According to Metro Fire of Sacramento and California Highway Patrol North Sac, the accident happened on Madison Avenue and Hackberry Lane, and Eastbound Madison Avenue is currently closed.

There were four vehicles involved in the accident and crews treated a total of four patients, of whom two are in critical condition and the other two are with minor injuries.

This is an active investigation and officers are urging drivers to slow down and not drive distracted.