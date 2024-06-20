86th annual Placer County Fair features massive indoor area to beat the heat

PLACER COUNTY -- The 86th annual Placer County Fair kicked off Thursday in Roseville, drawing thousands of fair-goers on opening night.

With triple-digit temperatures expected throughout the weekend, organizers say they are better prepared for the heat than ever before.

This year, they have expanded the fair into the Roebbelen Center, a 160,000-square-foot building that features live music, a family fun zone, over 100 vendors, and a beer and wine-tasting venue.

The building also boasts a state-of-the-art air conditioning system.

"You can come out here and spend hours enjoying the fair. If it gets too hot, go inside. Once you've cooled down, you can come back out," said Kim Summers, the fair spokesperson.

Additionally, the fair also features a carnival, fair food, live music, an animal exhibit and four major events on each day that include Placer County Scholarship Pageants, a comedy show featuring six local comics, a pro-motocross race and a rib cookoff.

The Placer County Fair runs through the weekend. Tickets are only $10.