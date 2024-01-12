8 suspects sought across 5 Stockton armed robberies

STOCKTON – Eight suspects are sought across five separate armed robberies that happened within 12 hours Thursday in Stockton, police said Friday.

The first happened at around 2:45 p.m. at a business along East Alpine Avenue. The Stockton Police Department said two Hispanic men entered the business armed with guns demanding money.

The 31-year-old woman working there complied, and the suspects left the area. It is unclear how much money they got away with.

Nearly four hours later, at approximately 6:30 p.m., two other armed Hispanic men allegedly robbed two 36-year-old men along South San Joaquin Street, police said.

A suspect struck one of the victims after they handed over their property. That victim was treated at an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The last three armed robberies all happened within 50 minutes of each other.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on West Benjamin Holt Drive, two suspects forced one of the two victims to the ground. Police said one of the suspects had a gun in their hand when they stole that victim's property.

The suspects were only described as a Black man and a man of an unknown race.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., along North Pershing Avenue, police said a Black man armed with a gun entered a business and demanded items from a man working there. The suspect left the area with the items before law enforcement arrived.

There were no further details available on the suspect's description.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a suspect jumped over the counter inside a business when the employees refused to hand over property. The suspect, armed with a gun, took the property himself and fled the area. There was no available description of the suspect.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been made in any of these investigations. None of them are believed to be connected.