73-year-old woman robbed in her home, Stockton Police searching for man
STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 73-year-old woman in her home.
Police say the robbery happened on East Bianchi Road at around 3:30 p.m.
Investigators say the suspect pushed open the woman's door just after she came home and then punched her two times and robbed her.
No arrests have been made.
