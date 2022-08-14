73-year-old woman robbed in her home, Stockton Police searching for man

Police are looking for a man after a 73-year-old woman was robbed at her home

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 73-year-old woman in her home.

Police say the robbery happened on East Bianchi Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect pushed open the woman's door just after she came home and then punched her two times and robbed her.

No arrests have been made.