South Sacramento home on 65th Avenue catches fire, person hospitalized

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sacramento home caught fire early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene was along 65th Avenue, near Amherst Street off of Florin Road.

Sacramento Fire crews responded and found a home involved in a heavy fire. They also got reports that a person was trapped.

Firefighters did transport one person from the scene in serious condition, officials say.

It appears to home suffered significant damage, with flames seen shooting from the roof when crews arrived.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say neighbors reported hearing a loud noise just before seeing smoke and flames. 

