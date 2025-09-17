South Sacramento home on 65th Avenue catches fire, person hospitalized

One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sacramento home caught fire early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene was along 65th Avenue, near Amherst Street off of Florin Road.

Sacramento Fire crews responded and found a home involved in a heavy fire. They also got reports that a person was trapped.

Crews arrived to heavy fire from a house with a reported victim trapped. Neighbors reported hearing a loud noise before the fire and then saw smoke. One person transported to the hospital in serious condition. Investigators are responding. pic.twitter.com/PmC1jPnXKi — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) September 17, 2025

Firefighters did transport one person from the scene in serious condition, officials say.

It appears to home suffered significant damage, with flames seen shooting from the roof when crews arrived.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say neighbors reported hearing a loud noise just before seeing smoke and flames.