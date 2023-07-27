Watch CBS News
63-year-old woman dead after allegedly driving under the influence in Elk Grove

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE -- A deadly crash in Elk Grove resulted in the death of a 63-year-old woman, said Elk Grove Police Department. 

The accident occurred early Thursday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Elk Grove Boulevard near Bruceville Road. 

Upon arrival, officers found the woman unresponsive. According to the police, the victim was allegedly under the influence and driving the wrong way when she crashed into a tree. 

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officers believe that alcohol was a factor in the accident. 

First published on July 27, 2023 / 6:00 AM

