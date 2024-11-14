6-vehicle crash blocks multiple lanes on Highway 99 in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A crash involving six vehicles temporarily blocked multiple lanes of traffic on Highway 99 in south Sacramento, authorities said Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division said the collision happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 99 at Mack Road.

As a result of the crash, the left three lanes were blocked, and travelers were using the shoulder of the highway to get around and through the area. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened.

According to the CHP, it is believed some of the people involved suffered minor injuries.

Traffic delays were to be expected on that stretch of the highway for an extended time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.