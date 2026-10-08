5 teens arrested after Stanislaus County Sheriff pursuit ends near Don Pedro Park

Five teenagers were booked into Juvenile Hall after fleeing from deputies in a stolen car on Oct. 5, Stanislaus County Sheriff says.

A K-9 deputy in the Community Resource Unit attempted to stop a car that had been reported as stolen to CHP near Service and Morgan roads in Ceres.

The car then fled from the attempted stop at a high rate of speed, running a stop sign before stopping near Don Pedro Park, the sheriff's office says.

All five occupants then exited the car and attempted to escape on foot. The driver, 16, was caught with the help of K-9 Hondo inside the park. The other four occupants, ages 15-16, ran through the park and attempted to hide in nearby yards before deputies found them and arrested them.

All five of the teenagers face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting or obstructing an officer, and the driver is also being charged with vehicle theft.

The sheriff's office also thanked a bystander who prevented the stolen car from damaging any property during the incident.