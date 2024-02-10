49ers, Chiefs fans in Las Vegas deciding where to watch so everyone is on the same team

LAS VEGAS - With so many choices in Las Vegas to watch Super Bowl LVIII, some fans of the Chiefs and 49ers are picking places where everyone is on the same team.

It has been absolutely jumping here in Las Vegas on Saturday. Everyone has made it to the city and is ready to get rocking. Now the tickets are still $5,000 at the cheapest so not everyone is going but, there are plenty of places to take in the game.

Chiefs fans Dan and Leah Winter can't believe their beloved team is making its fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

"It's like a dream come true and just enjoyed every second of the Mahomes and Kelce era," Dan said.

"We have to take advantage of it, because who knows," Leah said.

The couple stopped by the Jackpot Bar and Grill, one of several Chiefs bars in the Vegas area. Owner Jeff Frederick is expecting a big boost Sunday for his small business, mostly from diehard Chiefs fans.

"There may be four or five other fans, but I think it's going to be 99%, so yeah it will be crazy," Fredrick said. "We are just getting inundated with requests for seats."

Over at Splash Lounge, a group called Niner Empire has already started to party and will be there all weekend through the game.

Joe Leonor founded Niner Empire in 2005.

"We have a saying, football brought us together but Niner Empire made us a family," Leonor said.

With just a day to go before kickoff, fans of both teams will find out soon enough if the celebration continues

"We've been planning," said Chidr Ikechukwu. "We've tried to make sure everything is put in order, starting with our security and staff."

General manager Chidr Ikechukwu and owner Nwanneka Okoro said there is no event like the Super Bowl, but they will make it work here.

"This is Vegas, so we know how to adapt," Okoro said. "That's one thing about Vegas is that we always adapt."

And that their club is ready for a niner invasion

"We expect that on Sunday. On a normal day, Splash will be packed. So this Sunday Splash will be no exception," Okoro said.

Niner Empire has over 160 chapters including the Sactown 916 chapter. Fredrick said they've had Niner Empire groups from all over the country, as well as Germany and Switzerland.