4 suspects tied to three Stockton robberies arrested after being tracked to Vacaville

FAIRFIELD — Four robbery suspects were arrested this weekend after being tracked from Stockton to Vacaville, authorities said Sunday.

The Stockton Police Department said Irvin Adrian Servin-Corral, 21; Jose Armando Servin-Corral, 23; Juan Antonio Ramirez-Rodriguez, 26; and Isai Duran-Martinez, 21 were all arrested in a parking lot in Vacaville. All four, who are from Richmond, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and face charges including robbery, grand theft, and conspiracy. Ramirez-Rodriguez had multiple warrants for robbery and other theft-related charges.

Investigators said the four were allegedly involved in three robberies that occurred approximately 20 minutes apart in Stockton on Saturday.

The first incident happened at around 11:28 a.m. along East Hammer Lane. A woman who exited a bank was robbed when she entered her vehicle, police said.

A male suspect, only described as a Black man in all-black clothing, is accused of smashing the passenger window of the vehicle and taking the woman's purse by way of force before fleeing in a gray SUV.

At 11:40 a.m., a man was delivering cash to an ATM at a bank on St. Mark's Plaza when he was robbed. Stockton police said the man put a bag containing the cash on the ground next to him. It was at this point that a male suspect ran up and took the bag before fleeing in a dark silver Cadillac SUV. The suspect in this incident has a similar description to the first.

Not long after, at 11:47 a.m., a bank employee was robbed when they exited the business along North Pershing Avenue, police said. A suspect approached the victim and stole their satchel before fleeing in a dark silver Cadillac SUV.

Stockton police said officers were able to use a tracking device to follow the suspects from Stockton and through to Vacaville, where the Cadillac SUV was found abandoned in a neighborhood not far from the parking lot where the suspects were located.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office and Fairfield Police Department assisted in the arrests.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 5:41 PM

