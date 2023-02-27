4 suspects tied to three Stockton robberies arrested after being tracked to Vacaville

FAIRFIELD — Four robbery suspects were arrested this weekend after being tracked from Stockton to Vacaville, authorities said Sunday.

The Stockton Police Department said Irvin Adrian Servin-Corral, 21; Jose Armando Servin-Corral, 23; Juan Antonio Ramirez-Rodriguez, 26; and Isai Duran-Martinez, 21 were all arrested in a parking lot in Vacaville. All four, who are from Richmond, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and face charges including robbery, grand theft, and conspiracy. Ramirez-Rodriguez had multiple warrants for robbery and other theft-related charges.

Investigators said the four were allegedly involved in three robberies that occurred approximately 20 minutes apart in Stockton on Saturday.

The first incident happened at around 11:28 a.m. along East Hammer Lane. A woman who exited a bank was robbed when she entered her vehicle, police said.

A male suspect, only described as a Black man in all-black clothing, is accused of smashing the passenger window of the vehicle and taking the woman's purse by way of force before fleeing in a gray SUV.

At 11:40 a.m., a man was delivering cash to an ATM at a bank on St. Mark's Plaza when he was robbed. Stockton police said the man put a bag containing the cash on the ground next to him. It was at this point that a male suspect ran up and took the bag before fleeing in a dark silver Cadillac SUV. The suspect in this incident has a similar description to the first.

Not long after, at 11:47 a.m., a bank employee was robbed when they exited the business along North Pershing Avenue, police said. A suspect approached the victim and stole their satchel before fleeing in a dark silver Cadillac SUV.

Stockton police said officers were able to use a tracking device to follow the suspects from Stockton and through to Vacaville, where the Cadillac SUV was found abandoned in a neighborhood not far from the parking lot where the suspects were located.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office and Fairfield Police Department assisted in the arrests.

