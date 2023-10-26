4 suspects arrested in July biker gang shooting near Citrus Heights

SACRAMENTO - Authorities announced they arrested four suspects in a July shooting that sent a man to the hospital in Fair Oaks.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Valentino Venezia, Dominic Venezia, Ederic Llarena and William Kibblewhite on Tuesday in connection with a shooting on Laurel Oak Way in the Lincoln Oaks neighborhood on July 8.

Authorities called the incident a motorcycle gang-related shooting and said the victim was targeted. They said the person shot was a gang member wearing a bulletproof vest and was shot three times, with the vest stopping one of the bullets.

On Thursday, authorities said the investigation revealed the suspects are San Francisco Hells Angels Motorcycle Club members.

A search warrant led to authorities to $112,000 in cash, Hells Angels gang indicia and intelligence documents, according to the sheriff's office.

The search warrant was executed by Gang Suppression Unit Detectives, FBI San Francisco SWAT, FBI Sacramento SWAT, Central County SWAT, Daly City SWAT, FBI Safe-Streets and CDCR Special Services Unit at seven locations related to the shooting.

Valentino and Dominic were booked into the San Francisco County Jail, Llarena was booked into the Contra Costa Jail and Kibblewhite was booked was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

The four suspects were charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied vehicle, gang conspiracy and gang enhancement. They are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.