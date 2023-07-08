Sheriff: Biker gang shooting near Citrus Heights leaves 1 injured

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after one person was shot in a motorcycle gang-related shooting near Citrus Heights on Saturday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. on Laurel Oak Way in the Lincoln Oaks neighborhood.

The person shot was a gang member who was wearing a bulletproof vest, authorities said. He was shot three times, with the vest only stopping one of the bullets.

"We found out he was wearing a bulletproof vest," said Sgt. Amar Ghandi, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. "So again, [that] tells us a lot right there because outside of motorcycle cops, I don't know who else is riding around on motorcycles wearing a bulletproof vest so that lets us know kinda again what he's up to."

According to the sheriff's office, the man shot was the one who called 911 but has not been cooperative with investigators about who else was involved. Additionally, another gang member who was a friend of the gunshot victim was arrested after investigators said he attempted to disrupt the investigation.

The shooting happened about 16 miles from a Stop The Violence rally in the south Sacramento area Saturday morning.