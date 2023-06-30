Watch CBS News
4 shot in south Sacramento overnight shooting

By Norafiqin Hairoman

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are looking for the gunman who shot four people in south Sacramento overnight. 

The shooting happened early Friday morning at approximately 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Florin and Power Inn Road. 

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, all four victims were sent to the hospital but they are all expected to survive their injuries. 

No suspect or motive information has been released.

