4 displaced after stove fire at Sacramento-area home

SACRAMENTO - Four people and two pets are displaced after a fire broke out at their home in the Arden Arcade area on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a home on the 4500 block of McDonald Drive.

Firefighters said the homeowner returned home to find smoke in the kitchen and a stovetop fire. They said it is unknown how the stove was turned on.

Sacramento Metro Fire

Fire crews extinguished the fire and cleared the smoke from the home. The fire damaged kitchen cabinets.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults, two children and two pets who are displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.