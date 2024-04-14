4 dead, including infant, 3 hospitalized after fiery crash in Manteca

MANTECA - Four people are dead, including an infant, and three children are in the hospital with major injuries after a crash on Highway 120 in Manteca Saturday night, the CHP said.

Officers responded to the area of Van Ryn Avenue between Industrial Park Drive and Atherton Drive around 10:15 p.m. Saturday to investigate a crash where a vehicle traveling on Highway 120 left the road and caught on fire.

During the investigation, officers said a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling west on Highway 120, west of Highway 99, at about 60 to 65 mph. They said the road was damp due to rainy weather.

Officers said the driver of the Toyota lost control for unknown reasons and struck the center median before entering the dirt and grass on the median that separates the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 120.

The Toyota then continued west in the median before becoming airborne, traversing the Van Ryn Avenue undercrossing. The minivan then struck the overpass, overturned and caught on fire.

Officers said there were seven people in the minivan.

People in the area pulled four children, including the infant, out of the vehicle. Officers said the children's ages ranged from ages 6 to 14.

A 6-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with major injuries. A 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were also transported to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver and three other passengers, including the infant boy, died. The CHP said the driver and one passenger killed were men and the other passenger was a woman. According to the press release, the woman was not wearing a seat belt, but the two men were.