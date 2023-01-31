3 underutilized state buildings in downtown Sacramento to be turned into housing

SACRAMENTO - Three underutilized state office buildings in downtown Sacramento will be turned into housing.

Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) announced Tuesday that the Employment Development Department (EDD) headquarters, EDD Solar Building, and the State Personnel Board building will be converted into nearly 400 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

The buildings are located at the following sites:

EDD headquarters - 800 Capitol Mall

EDD Solar Building - 751 N Street

State Personnel Board Building - 801 Capitol Mall

A 2020 state-commissioned study of the buildings found that they could be converted.

"This is exciting news for the downtown area," said Assemblymember Kevin McCarty. "Transitioning the EDD buildings into housing is just the beginning of helping residents find affordable places to live and repopulate the area. I look forward to seeing these types of vacant buildings make the transition and help Downtown Sacramento once again become a vibrant hub."

On January 31, the Department of General Services began accepting requests for qualifications from developers who may want to take part in the project.

McCarthy's office says the project was made possible through Adaptive Reuse legislation, AB 2592, which was authored by McCarthy and subsequently signed into law by Governor Newsom in September. The bill directed the Department of General Services to create a plan to convert the underutilized state buildings into housing.