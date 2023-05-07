3 teens arrested after Stockton Cinco de Mayo shooting

STOCKTON — Two minors and an 18-year-old were arrested for a Cinco de Mayo shooting that left a man hospitalized in Stockton, authorities said Saturday.

The Stockton Police Department said Angelo Yciano and a 16-year-old suspect face weapons charges. while a 15-year-old suspect faces an attempted murder charge in addition to weapons charges.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stanislaus Street.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots coming from a crowd. The three suspects tried to run away from the scene but were captured by officers. A firearm was also recovered.

The 21-year-old man who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.