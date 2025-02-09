3 pedestrians hit by vehicles in Sacramento area, 2 being investigated as hit-and-runs

SACRAMENTO – Investigators across the Sacramento area are investigating three separate collisions involving pedestrians, including two in which authorities say the driver took off from the scene.

In Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle around 6:25 p.m. near Rod Beaudry Drive and Sierra Glen Way.

Deputies said they were trying to identify and locate a suspect vehicle.

Over in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County, a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle near Elk Grove Florin Road and Robbins Road died, Sacramento Metro Fire said around 6:30 p.m. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

In Roseville, police said a man was struck by a vehicle on Harding Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. Officers said the suspect took off from the scene.

The pedestrian was alert and taken to the hospital, police said.

No descriptions of suspects have been released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed any of the collisions is urged to contact authorities.