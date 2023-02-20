3 hurt in Modesto shooting near Tully Road and Granger Avenue

MODESTO – An investigation is underway after three people were hurt in a Modesto shooting late Monday morning.

Modesto police say officers responded to the scene near Tully Road and W. Granger Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

There were a total of three victims with gunshot wounds, police say. The extent of the victims' injuries are unknown.

The suspect vehicle had fled by the time officers arrived.

Police say they are still actively investigating the scene. No suspect information has been released.