3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Patterson, Modesto

PATTERSON — Did you feel it? A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit west of Patterson in Stanislaus County on Monday.

It happened at around 5:15 p.m. about 9 miles west of Patterson and 22 miles southwest of Modesto.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it received reports of the quake being felt in Modesto, Ripon, Tracy and Turlock. Here is an interactive map to see where exactly the quake hit.