25-year record broken at Palisades Tahoe with 710 inches of snowfall

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Palisades Tahoe is celebrating its snowiest season on record. 

It now sits at 710 inches of snow, which is 178% of their average season snowfall of 400 inches. 

The Olympic Valley Ski Resort says it has received nearly 60 feet of snow this year, breaking the previous record set during the 2016-2017 season. 

Summer operations will look slightly different than past years, with only Alpine Meadows open for 4th of July skiing and riding. This is due to a project at Palisades Tahoe. 

President and COO of Palisades Tahoe said, "Palisades Tahoe has been fortunate to receive an incredible amount of snowfall this season, covering our mountain in deep snow. Skiers and snowboarders have had an unforgettable time on both the groomed trails and the untouched snow pockets. We are immensely grateful for the iconic conditions and natural beauty that Mother Nature has gifted us with this season at Palisades Tahoe."

The resort will be replacing haul ropes on the funitel and said they can't change the date despite all this snow. 

