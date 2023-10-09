Watch CBS News
2 young brothers drown in pool in Roseville, police say

ROSEVILLE — An investigation is underway after two young boys drowned at a residence in Roseville, police said Monday.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., first responders went to the area of Waterford Glen Circle after the two boys, who were brothers, were found unresponsive in a swimming pool. the Roseville Police Department said.

Both were taken to area hospitals where they were declared dead.

"This is a horrible tragedy for everyone involved and our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Roseville police said in a news release.

The department said detectives are looking into the circumstances of how the drownings happened.

The identities and ages of the boys are not yet known.

