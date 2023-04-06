2 women shot while sitting in car in Stockton

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after two women were shot while sitting in a vehicle in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday along South Turnpike Road.

Both women, 33 and 34, have since been taken to area hospitals and suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening.

It is unclear if there was more than one gunman.

No further details were released.