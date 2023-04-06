2 women shot while sitting in car in Stockton
STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after two women were shot while sitting in a vehicle in Stockton.
The Stockton Police Department said it happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday along South Turnpike Road.
Both women, 33 and 34, have since been taken to area hospitals and suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening.
It is unclear if there was more than one gunman.
No further details were released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.