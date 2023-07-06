2 suspects in separate cases arrested for child pornography in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY -- Suspects in two separate cases were arrested in a bid to crack down on child pornography, said authorities.

According to detectives with the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the two suspects were arrested during an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) operation.

One of the suspects, 22-year-old Frederick Li, was arrested at his home in Roseville where Roseville police officers and Placer County probation officers served a search warrant and found hundreds of child pornography images.

The second suspect, 40-year-old Paul Hughes, was also served a search warrant in his home and employment in Colfax. Evidence of child pornography was found and it was also discovered that Hughes had been taking photos of children and secretly filming women in a restroom.

Hughes was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography, and invasion of privacy.