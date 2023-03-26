Watch CBS News
2 shot at Sikh temple along Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO — At least two people were shot at a Sikh temple along Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County on Sunday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office could not confirm the conditions of those shot and if anyone has been arrested at this time.

The shooting happened at the same temple where a Sikh Society Parade was held Sunday morning, though it is unclear if the two events are related.

This is a developing story.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 3:03 PM

