2 SacRT light rail lines disrupted after pedestrian hit, killed by train

SACRAMENTO – Two Sacramento Regional Transit lines were disrupted after a person was hit and killed by the train on Wednesday evening.

SacRT says the collision happened at the 29th Street light rail station and that the Sacramento Police Department is at the scene investigating.

The police department said the collision happened just after 5:45 p.m.

The collision has impacted the Gold and Blue lines. A bus is shuttling between Broadway and Cathedral Square on the Blue Line, while a shuttle system is in place between Sacramento Valley and Power Inn stations for the Gold Line.

No other injuries were reported.

Riders can use the Alert SacRT app for service updates.