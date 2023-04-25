2 Sacramento County men among 4 wounded in San Francisco North Beach deadly shooting

One dead, four wounded in San Francisco North Beach shooting One dead, four wounded in San Francisco North Beach shooting 00:43

SAN FRANCISCO --A 23-year-old man was dead and four others wounded late Sunday night in a targeted shooting in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.

SF Police Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter that the shooting took place at around 11 p.m. near the busy Columbus and Broadway intersection near the famed Condor Club.

"Don't have condition of the 4 being treated," he tweeted Sunday night. "No additional information will be going out on this tonight or early morning by Investigations, we will be working on this through the night into tomorrow."

Video from the scene showed police officers swarming over the shooting scene. A body tarp covered a victim while a discarded gun and spent shells were visible in the street.

Police said investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident and do not believe it was random. No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting and no suspect description has been provided by authorities.

On Monday morning, there was some confusion regarding the exact number of injured.

San Francisco police corrected the number of wounded to three in a tweet posted around 8 a.m. Monday. They also identified the victim as a 23-year-old male from Solano County who was declared dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

"There were 3 other shooting victims who are expected to survive," police tweeted. "Investigators believe this was not a random attack."

However, police later sent out an update noting that officers found two additional shooting victims nearby, both 24-year-old males from Sacramento County. Those two victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The release said two more shooting victims, a 22-year-old male from Alameda County and 20-year-old female from Contra Costa County, were transported separately to a nearby hospital prior to the arrival of officers. Those victims also had non-life-threatening injuries.

Chris Hall was visiting San Francisco from England and staying nearby. He was in his room when he heard 10-12 shots ring out.

"I looked out my window and there was a guy being dragged to a car," he said. "The car drove off. A guy was getting dragged into the convenience store. He's dead. A girl ran down here (the street) she was shot as well."

Hall is a military veteran. He was not shaken by the shooting.

"It is what it is. It happens here," he said. "As long as it doesn't happen to me, my family, my friends. I don't know what the answer is. It's not my place. It's not my country."

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.