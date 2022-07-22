2 Del Oro High School teens killed in fiery crash near Newcastle

2 Placer County Teens Killed In Fiery Crash Off Highway 193 Near Newcastle

NEWCASTLE – Two teenagers were killed when the Mini Cooper they were in crashed into a tree, then caught fire in Placer County late Thursday night.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 11 p.m., a vehicle that was heading westbound along Highway 193 lost control near Dutch Court and crashed off the road.

The car then struck a tree on the north shoulder of the road. It then caught fire.

An 18-year-old male from Lincoln was driving the car, CHP says, while a 16-year-old male from Loomis was a passenger. Both suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Both teens have since been identified as students at Del Oro High School.

While the name of the 16-year-old has not been released, the 18-year-old driver has been identified by California Highway Patrol as Colin Crocker.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the car losing control.

