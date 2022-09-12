2 people hospitalized after crashing into power pole on Arden Way

SACRAMENTO – Two people are in the hospital after crashing into a power pole in North Sacramento early Monday morning.

Firefighters say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Arden Way near Del Paso Boulevard.

One person was trapped in the car and had to be rescued by crews. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Sacramento Fire says.

A second person was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the car hit a power pole at such a high speed that it sheared the pole in half. Power was knocked out to around eight residences in the area, SMUD says.