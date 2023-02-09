2 people displaced after North Highlands attic fire
NORTH HIGHLANDS – Two people and their three dogs escaped a house fire in North Highlands early Thursday morning.
The scene was on Damant Court and Heather Hill Way. Crews say the fire broke out in the attic of the home.
The family is now without a place to live as they clean up the damage.
No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
