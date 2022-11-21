Watch CBS News
2 officers hurt after crashing during chase in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO — Two Sacramento police officers were hurt after crashing during a chase early Monday morning. 

Sacramento police say, just after midnight Monday, officers tried to pull over a suspect near Haggin Avenue and Nordell Way. The suspect wouldn't stop, however, sparking a chase. 

Officers pursued the suspect until they crashed into a tree near El Camino and Western avenues. 

There were two police officers in the patrol vehicle that crashed; both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The officers have been taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The suspect got away and has not been located. No other information about the suspect has been released. 

First published on November 21, 2022 / 7:25 AM

