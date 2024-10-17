2 men killed in head-on crash north of Tracy

TRACY – Two men are dead after a head-on crash on a rural road north of Tracy on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Tracy Boulevard, south of Clifton Court Road. This is located about seven miles north of Tracy.

A driver in a Subaru crossed the double-yellow lines, for unknown reasons, and crashed head-on into a Mercedes, the CHP said.

Both men in the Mercedes, ages 58 and 53 — died at the scene, officers said. Both men were from Oakland but authorities have not yet released their names.

The other driver, a 39-year-old man from Lodi, sustained minor injuries and was placed under arrest for vehicular manslaughter before he was taken to a hospital for treatment, the CHP said.

The road will remain closed for the investigation.