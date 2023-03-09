Watch CBS News
2 men arrested in Placer County after burning counterfeit currency

PLACER COUNTY -- 2 people were arrested in Placer County after the Sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop and discovered smoke coming from inside the car. 

The smoke smelled like freshly burnt paper, and the deputies found out that the passenger began burning counterfeit currency inside the vehicle as the driver was being pulled over. A search of the car revealed suspected methamphetamine, glass pipes, and a BB gun. 

A search of the driver revealed suspected methamphetamine. The driver, 33-year-old Richard Bearden of North Highlands, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of fake currency, and driving on a suspended license. 

The passenger, 35-year-old Leroyn Neal of Sacramento, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and his outside felony warrant.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 7:47 AM

