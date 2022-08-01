Watch CBS News
2 kayakers rescued after becoming stranded on Lake Tahoe

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

INCLINE VILLAGE -- Crews rescued two kayakers Saturday night on Lake Tahoe. 

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Department says the kayakers were stranded after nightfall near Bonsai Rock, between Hidden Beach and Sand Harbor on the Nevada side of the lake. 

Crews located the kayakers in the water and brought them to Sand Harbor. 

Neither of the kayakers was injured. 

First published on July 31, 2022 / 6:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

