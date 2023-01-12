Several hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Several people were hurt after a crash involving three vehicles in rural Sacramento County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road.

0611hrs- Metro Fire crews are working a vehicle accident with extrication on the 6900 block of Bradshaw Rd. 3 vehicles involved, 1 victim extricated, and 2 total patients treated. 1 patient suffered major injuries, the other had minor to moderate injuries. The scene is active. pic.twitter.com/V31HtRMQTM — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 12, 2023

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Metro Fire crews say they found that three vehicles were involved. All vehicles suffered significant damage, including one that ended up flipped over on its roof.

Crews say they had to extricate one person. A total of two people were treated at the scene; one person suffered major injuries while the other had minor to moderate injuries.

The crash scene remains active, so drivers in the area should find an alternate route.