Watch CBS News
Local News

Several hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning Headlines - 1/12/23
Morning Headlines - 1/12/23 01:12

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Several people were hurt after a crash involving three vehicles in rural Sacramento County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Metro Fire crews say they found that three vehicles were involved. All vehicles suffered significant damage, including one that ended up flipped over on its roof.

Crews say they had to extricate one person. A total of two people were treated at the scene; one person suffered major injuries while the other had minor to moderate injuries.

The crash scene remains active, so drivers in the area should find an alternate route. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 7:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.