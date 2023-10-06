2 dead after car carrying 5 goes into water along Solano-Sacramento county line

SACRAMENTO — Two people have been confirmed dead after a vehicle with five occupants went into the water along the Solano-Sacramento county line, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Oxford Road at Holland Road, which is just southwest of the town of Courtland. The California Highway Patrol's Solano division confirmed the deaths but it is unclear if the other three occupants suffered any injuries.

It is not yet clear what caused the vehicle to go off the roadway.

Just a bit north along the same waterway, Woodland CHP responded to another incident that involved a vehicle. Authorities said a vehicle went off the roadway at Morse and Waukesha Roads, but it did not go into the water. No one was injured in that incident.

The CHP also said the two crashes were not related.