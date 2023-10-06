Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead after car carrying 5 goes into water along Solano-Sacramento county line

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

2 dead after car crashes into water in Solano County
2 dead after car crashes into water in Solano County 01:05

SACRAMENTO — Two people have been confirmed dead after a vehicle with five occupants went into the water along the Solano-Sacramento county line, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Oxford Road at Holland Road, which is just southwest of the town of Courtland. The California Highway Patrol's Solano division confirmed the deaths but it is unclear if the other three occupants suffered any injuries.

It is not yet clear what caused the vehicle to go off the roadway.

Just a bit north along the same waterway, Woodland CHP responded to another incident that involved a vehicle. Authorities said a vehicle went off the roadway at Morse and Waukesha Roads, but it did not go into the water. No one was injured in that incident.

The CHP also said the two crashes were not related.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 5:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.