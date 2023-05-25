2 cows hit and killed by vehicles in San Joaquin County

GALT — Two cows died after being hit by vehicles Wednesday night in northern San Joaquin County.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Stockton division, it happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of East Liberty and Jack Tone roads, which is northeast of Lodi near the Sacramento County line.

Two vehicles were involved and each struck a separate cow, the CHP said. Neither of the drivers were injured.

Investigators said the cows likely came from a nearby farm.