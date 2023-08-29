Watch CBS News
2-car collision results in death of pedestrian in Modesto

MODESTO — A two-car collision in Modesto resulted in the death of a pedestrian, police said Monday.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Crows Landing Road near Hatch Road.

The collision between both cars forced one onto the sidewalk, striking the pedestrian, police said.

That pedestrian died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 8:56 PM

