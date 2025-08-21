Watch CBS News
2 arrests made in January fatal shooting of teen in south Sacramento

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento
Two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of a teen that happened in south Sacramento in January, police said Thursday.

The Sacramento Police Department said a month-long investigation resulted in investigators identifying two suspects and obtaining two homicide warrants.

Both suspects, boys aged 17, were arrested on Thursday with support from specialized Sacramento police units and an outside agency, the department said.

The shooting happened along 26th Avenue on the evening of January 25. The teen victim was declared dead at the scene

