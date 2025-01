SACRAMENTO – Sacramento police said a male juvenile was killed in a shooting Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of 26th Avenue.

Police said they found one male juvenile at the scene who was shot. First responders provided aid, but the victim died at the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 916-808-5471.