2 arrested in connection to shooting at Vacaville apartment complex

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE — Two people were arrested in connection to a January 31 shooting that happened at a Vacaville apartment complex, police said Wednesday.

Vacaville residents Abrahan Angulo Torres, 22, and Elissia Vega, 23, were taken into custody after detectives served a search warrant on Trower Avenue in Napa.

Both have been booked into the Solano County Jail. The Vacaville Police Department said Torres faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, while Vega faces charges of criminal conspiracy and brandishing a firearm.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex along Alamo Drive. Police officers responding to reports of a shooting located a gunshot victim in the parking lot. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Information regarding a motive in the shooting was not available.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 3:58 PM

