2 arrested in shooting, assault outside of Tracy nightclub

TRACY — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a Dec. 4 shooting and assault outside a Tracy nightclub, authorities said Monday.

Raydell Morris, 31, and Brittany Schuyler, 31, both from Stockton, were located in Culver City near Los Angeles and have since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

A spokesperson for the Tracy Police Department said the shooting happened at approximately 2 a.m. in the parking lot of La Huacana nightclub on East Pescadero Avenue.

Initial reports were of a woman being shot in the parking lot following an argument an unknown man had with a bouncer. That man was later identified as Morris.

Investigators said Morris had entered a lime green Mercedez-Benz that was occupied by Schuyler. Morris then exited the vehicle and fired a gun at a group of people and vehicles in the parking lot. No one was shot but at least one parked vehicle was struck by a bullet.

A woman approached Morris after he stopped shooting, but she was knocked unconscious when he pistol-whipped her, investigators said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Morris, Schuyler and the vehicle they were in were gone when law enforcement officials arrived at the scene. Tracy police said agencies throughout the state were notified of their identifications.

Fewer than 24 hours later the Culver City Police Department contacted Tracy police to inform them Morris and Schuyler were arrested. The gun Morris is accused of firing and the Mercedez-Benz were also located.

Last January, Mexican singer Jesus Mendoza was attacked outside the same nightclub when. He and two of his crew members were assaulted and robbed just moments before a scheduled performance there.

The Tracy Police Department confirmed to CBS13 then that not only were band members and Mendoza hit in the head with pistols, but everything they needed for the stage was stolen.

A suspect had taken off in the singer's van toward the Bay Area before an officer spotted the stolen vehicle. Mendoza was able to get his gear back.