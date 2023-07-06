Watch CBS News
2 arrested in a massive sideshow that involving more than 400 cars

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Two people were arrested for being involved in a massive sideshow on city streets, said authorities. 

The sideshow took place on Sunday afternoon, with various locations throughout the city and county. 

According to Sacramento Police Department, more than 400 cars were involved and they were able to issue 12 citations and tow 13 cars. 

The arrests were made after two separate pursuit, with help from California Highway Patrol and Elk Grove Police Department. 

Sacramento Police Department says it's committed to upholding the zero tolerance policy on sideshows. 

First published on July 6, 2023 / 12:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

