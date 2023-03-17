2 arrested in Stockton in connection to 2021 Reno murder case

STOCKTON – Two suspects in a 2021 Reno murder were arrested by detectives in Stockton on Thursday, authorities say.

The murder happened back on July 15 along the 1400 block of Evelyn Way in Reno. The Reno Police Department says officers responded and found a person unresponsive in a residence; medics soon pronounced that person dead.

At the time, no suspect information was released. Exactly how the person died – and what prompted detectives to classify the incident as a murder – was not revealed.

On Thursday, however, Reno police announced that arrests had been made.

Reno police say both suspects – 25-year-old Stockton resident Andre Reed and 23-year-old Oroville resident Isaiah Lewis – were arrested in Stockton and have now been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

Both Reed and Lewis are facing charges of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, Reno police say.