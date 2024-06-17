2 accused trying to break into Yuba City Sikh temple to steal religious money

YUBA CITY – Two teenagers have been arrested after they allegedly tried to break into a Sikh temple in Yuba City to steal money.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says, early Monday morning, deputies were called to the Sikh temple along Tierra Buena Road to investigate a reported attempted break-in.

Deputies searched the temple grounds and found two people: 19-year-old Tye Dickenson and a 15-year-old Yuba City boy.

Both teens were wearing all black clothing along with black gloves and black masks, deputies say.

Investigators believe the pair were allegedly trying to steal religious money at the temple.

Dickenson has been booked into Sutter County Jail and is facing charges of conspiracy, burglary, and possession of burglary tools. The other teen has been cited and released to his guardian, deputies say.