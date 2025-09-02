2-2 Fire breaks out, burns over 1,200 acres in Stanislaus County

Firefighters in Stanislaus County are responding to a vegetation fire that has burned more than 1,200 acres after it broke out near Highway 4 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, the 2-2 Fire was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. near the highway and Dunton Road, west of the town of Copperopolis in Calaveras County. The fire, which was initially reported at 20-30 acres, burned more than 400 acres as of about 8:05 a.m. and more than 1,200 acres as of 9:20 a.m.

Crews are also battling a fire dubbed the 2-3 Fire, which was first reported around 7:20 a.m. near O'Byrnes Ferry Road and Copper Cove Court southeast of Copperopolis. The fire has burned at least 30 acres as of 8:50 a.m.

Cal Fire said while the cause of both fires is under investigation, the fires started as thunderstorms rolled through much of the Central Valley and the Bay Area.

The 2-2 Fire has prompted the closure of Highway 4 between Escalon Bellota Road in San Joaquin County and Telegraph Road in Calaveras County. Officials did not provide an estimate on when the road would reopen.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been issued due to the fires, officials said.