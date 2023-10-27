$1M in stolen merchandise recovered in Stockton, 1 arrested

STOCKTON - An estimated $1 million of merchandise was recovered when authorities executed an Organized Retail Crimes search warrant in Stockton Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol said its investigators served a search warrant on the 400 block of Berrendo Lane after developing information about a home being used as a "fence" to buy stolen merchandise and resell.

Investigators found items from numerous retailers, including TJ Maxx, Ross, Dick's Sporting Goods and more.

A 52-year-old man believed to live at the home was arrested on charges related to retail theft and grand theft, according to the CHP.

The CHP Delta Ratt was in collaboration with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department, Stockton Police Department, Tracy Police Department, Manteca Police Department, San Joaquin County Probation and the District Attorney's Investigators.