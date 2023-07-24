Watch CBS News
19-year-old teenager recovering from gunshot wounds in Stockton

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 07/24/2023
Morning headlines - 07/24/2023 01:32

STOCKTON -- A teenager is being treated for gunshot wounds in Stockton, said authoritites. 

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the area of West March Lane and Interstate 5. 

According to Stockton Police Department, the 19-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and was sent to the hospital for treatment. Several apartments were also struck by gunfire, but there were no other injuries.

Officers managed to detain two 17-year-old suspects who were seen running away from the area. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 12:34 PM

