19-year-old teenager recovering from gunshot wounds in Stockton

STOCKTON -- A teenager is being treated for gunshot wounds in Stockton, said authoritites.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the area of West March Lane and Interstate 5.

According to Stockton Police Department, the 19-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and was sent to the hospital for treatment. Several apartments were also struck by gunfire, but there were no other injuries.

Officers managed to detain two 17-year-old suspects who were seen running away from the area.