18-year-old accused of sex trafficking minors in Sacramento County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An 18-year-old was arrested for sex trafficking two underage girls in Sacramento County on Tuesday night, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies encountered two girls, ages 13 and 16, on Watt Avenue Tuesday night they say were engaging in prostitution. The deputies then contacted an 18-year-old who was with the girls in an area known for prostitution and human trafficking. 

The 18-year-old, identified as Caden Detlefsen, claimed to be "dating" the 16-year-old and was "holding money" for the 13-year-old, deputies said. 

The sheriff's special investigations bureau responded and learned the girls were being trafficked. They also learned the 13-year-old performed oral sex for money five minutes before deputies contacted them, the sheriff's office said. 

Detlefsen was taken into custody for multiple human trafficking charges. He is being held on a $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14. 

Deputies said the 13-year-old was rescued last year when she was found to have been trafficked by a couple. The suspects, Jacob Reyes and Itzel Medina, are still in custody. 

First published on June 12, 2024 / 1:25 PM PDT

